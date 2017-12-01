Collins has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and is expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Collins sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers and did not travel with the team for Saturday's game in Brooklyn. While the good news is the rookie avoided a tear, he'll still miss at least the next two weeks, which would rule him out for eight games, at the minimum. In the absence of Collins, expect Luke Babbitt and Ersan Ilyasova to pick up increased minutes at power forward.