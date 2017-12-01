Hawks' John Collins: Out 2-3 weeks with shoulder sprain
Collins has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and is expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Collins sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers and did not travel with the team for Saturday's game in Brooklyn. While the good news is the rookie avoided a tear, he'll still miss at least the next two weeks, which would rule him out for eight games, at the minimum. In the absence of Collins, expect Luke Babbitt and Ersan Ilyasova to pick up increased minutes at power forward.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Out Saturday, MRI on tap•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Injures shoulder in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Starts and double-doubles versus Clippers•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Will get first career start Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores career-high 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.