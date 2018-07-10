Collins (rest) won't play during Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Collins won't play during Tuesday's game. He's been beating up on less experienced players through four games, averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and a combined 1.8 steals/blocks while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

