Collins (ankle) underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise. He will be re-evaluated in one week, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Collins has started to rehab already, but he'll be out for an extended period due to the severity of the injury. His absence Thursday against the Spurs will mark his first missed game of the year. He's in the midst of a nice season, as he's averaged 18.2 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.3 minutes. While Collins is sidelined, Solomon Hill, Danilo Gallinari and Tony Snell are candidates to see more minutes.