Hawks' John Collins: Out for rest Sunday
Collins will be rested during Sunday's game against the Bucks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
It was rumored that the Hawks may rest some of their younger star players in hopes of eliminating the risk of injury in meaningless games down the stretch. With Collins out of the lineup Sunday, Vince Carter may slide into the starting rotation against the Bucks and also will likely see an increased role.
