Hawks' John Collins: Out Saturday, MRI on tap
Collins will undergo an MRI on his left shoulder Friday and won't travel with the Hawks to Brooklyn in advance of Saturday's game against the Nets, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Per KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site, Collins was spotted with his left arm in a sling after he appeared to injure his shoulder while fighting through a screen in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers. The MRI should offer more clarity on the extent and nature of Collins' injury, but at the moment, it's looking likely that he could be in store for a multi-game absence. Collins' unavailability for at least Friday should open up more run for nearly everyone in the frontcourt since starting center Dewayne Dedmon (leg) is out for 3-to-6 weeks, but Ersan Ilyasova and Luke Babbitt will likely handle most of the minutes at power forward.
