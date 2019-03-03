Hawks' John Collins: Out Sunday
Collins (illness) will not play Sunday against Chicago, Bulls play by play man Chuck Swirsky reports.
Collins will miss a second straight game with what's apparently somewhat of a severe illness, but the hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor for Monday's game in Miami. With Omari Spellman out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Atlanta will be shorthanded at power forward Sunday.
