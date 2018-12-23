Hawks' John Collins: Out vs. Pistons
Collins (ankle) will not play Sunday against Detroit, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Collins sprained his ankle Friday against New York, and the Hawks will play it safe and hold him out with a pair of off days coming up Monday and Tuesday. Expect the second-year forward to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's home matchup with the Pacers.
