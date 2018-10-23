Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks and is unlikely to make his regular-season debut for several more weeks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks haven't officially ruled Collins out beyond Wednesday's home opener, but it appears safe to conclude the power forward won't be back until at least November since he hasn't resumed court work since first experiencing ankle soreness early in October. After a prescribed two-week rest period, Collins was re-evaluated Tuesday, with the Hawks apparently determining that the second-year big man hadn't made any noteworthy progress. Viewed as a popular breakout candidate heading into the campaign, Collins may no longer be worth holding in shallower formats or leagues with limited bench spots while he remains without a clear return timeline. His continued absence will afford more run to the likes of Vince Carter, Omari Spellman and Alex Poythress.