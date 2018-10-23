Hawks' John Collins: Out Wednesday, likely longer
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks and is unlikely to make his regular-season debut for several more weeks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Hawks haven't officially ruled Collins out beyond Wednesday's home opener, but it appears safe to conclude the power forward won't be back until at least November since he hasn't resumed court work since first experiencing ankle soreness early in October. After a prescribed two-week rest period, Collins was re-evaluated Tuesday, with the Hawks apparently determining that the second-year big man hadn't made any noteworthy progress. Viewed as a popular breakout candidate heading into the campaign, Collins may no longer be worth holding in shallower formats or leagues with limited bench spots while he remains without a clear return timeline. His continued absence will afford more run to the likes of Vince Carter, Omari Spellman and Alex Poythress.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Will be reevaluated Tuesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Will be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: To miss first three regular-season games•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Will be held out of final two preseason games•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Out with sore ankle Sunday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...