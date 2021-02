Collins is being evaluated for a concussion and won't return to Tuesday's game at Cleveland, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 23-year-old was off to a strong start with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes before exiting the contest. Collins' availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Celtics is in question due to the potential concussion.