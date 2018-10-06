Hawks' John Collins: Out with sore ankle Sunday
Collins is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left ankle soreness.
There's no indication the injury is serious. The Hawks are likely just being cautious with Collins, as he's expected to be a significant part of their gameplan this season.
