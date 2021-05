Collins finished Saturday's win over Chicago with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block.

Trae Young (33 minutes) did the heavy lifting for Atlanta, as Collins faded into the background on the offensive end. The athletic big man has scored fewer than 20 points in nine of his last 11 appearances, averaging just 14.0 points per game during that stretch.