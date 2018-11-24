Hawks' John Collins: Plays 30 minutes in Friday's loss
Collins collected 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-96 loss to the Celtics.
Collins has seen his minutes rise rapidly, from 12 to 21 to 27 to 30, all in the span of six days. The sophomore struggled with turnovers (five) in this one, albeit against one of the top defensive teams in the league. Expect Collins to continue shaking off the cobwebs in Sunday's matchup with an up-tempo Hornets team.
