Collins totaled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in just 23 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 victory over the Wizards.

Collins has yet to be unleashed and played just 23 minutes during the upset victory. Since returning from his shoulder injury seven games ago, he has not eclipsed the 27-minute mark. He is still putting up some nice numbers and he is worth holding, even if it takes some time for him to get to 30+ minutes. The arrow remains pointing in the right direction and his upside is very intriguing.