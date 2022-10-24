Collins racked up 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to the Hornets.

Collins missed seven of his first eight shot attempts before hitting two layups in the second half. The 25-year-old had strong offensive performances in his first two games and made five of six tries from beyond the arc before missing all seven of his three-point attempts Sunday. He's posted a double-double in consecutive games and is averaging 10.3 rebounds thus far.