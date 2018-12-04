Collins scored 24 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 128-111 loss to the Warriors.

It's his third double-double in the last five games, and his best scoring performance since recovering from the ankle injury that delayed the start of his campaign. Collins' game has taken a big step forward in his second NBA season, and he should continue claiming a larger role in the offense on a rebuilding Hawks roster.