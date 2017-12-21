Collins contributed 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Pacers.

Collins saw his heaviest load of playing time since earning a career-high 38 minutes back on Nov. 22. He has been effective as the screener in the pick-and-roll game while being a factor on the glass. Moreover, the rookie is scoring efficiently and providing fairly well-rounded statistics. There will likely be some nights that Collins struggles, but he also seems like a solid bet to see his role increased more and more over the course of the campaign.