Hawks' John Collins: Posts 21 points in loss

Collins collected 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss to the Sixers.

Collins was just one board away from recording yet another double-double. Facing Joel Embiid and the Sixers is never easy, but that didn't stop Collins from clearing 20 points for the ninth time in the last 10 games. With plenty of rebounds and blocks along with strong percentages to round out his line, he's been a fantasy monster.