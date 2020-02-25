Hawks' John Collins: Posts 21 points in loss
Collins collected 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss to the Sixers.
Collins was just one board away from recording yet another double-double. Facing Joel Embiid and the Sixers is never easy, but that didn't stop Collins from clearing 20 points for the ninth time in the last 10 games. With plenty of rebounds and blocks along with strong percentages to round out his line, he's been a fantasy monster.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Grabs 17 boards in win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 12 points in victory•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Hits for 23 in loss to Cavs•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Logs 32 points, 16 boards•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Huge night in loss to Boston•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Drops fifth-straight double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...