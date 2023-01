Collins amassed 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 114-103 win over the Raptors.

Collins was efficient with his scoring chances by hitting 55.6 percent of his attempts from the field, but he was unable to hit a triple in three tries. He also finished below his season average in rebounds (7.9 boards through 35 regular-season appearances).