Hawks' John Collins: Posts double-double against Magic
Collins scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 122-103 loss to the Magic.
That's now six double-doubles in the last eight games for Collins, who's averaging 19.6 points, 10.9 boards, 2.1 assists and 0.9 three-pointers over that stretch. The 21-year-old's game is growing by leaps and bounds, and the Hawks will continue to give him plenty of court time to aid his development.
