Collins totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 104-93 loss to the Heat.

Collins has dropped consecutive double-doubles and scored exactly 14 points in three of four games while averaging just 19.0 minutes. Ersan Ilyasova was sidelined with a strained knee that he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Nets, but Collins already seemed to be in the process of carving out a considerable role for himself. It's unclear whether the rookie will eventually steal the starting power forward spot over a healthy Ilyasova, but Collins is making a strong case that he deserves his fair share of playing time.