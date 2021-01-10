Collins registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.

Collins has recorded double-doubles in back-to-back games for the first this time season, and he has reached four times already across his first nine appearances of the campaign. He has also scored 20 or more points three times already, so he has proven he has the ability to make a big impact on both ends of the court on a nightly basis.