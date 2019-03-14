Hawks' John Collins: Posts huge double-double

Collins recorded 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 win over the Grizzlies.

Collins continues to flex his potential of late, now having recording four-straight double-doubles. His size and athleticism allows him to get to the basket and finish at a high clip, and he certainly will be one of the pieces the Hawks want to build around in the future.