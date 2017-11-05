Collins tallied 12 points (3-10 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 24 minutes during a 117-115 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Collins matched his season high with 13 rebounds and picked up his third double-double of the season in the win. On the down side, he shot below 43 percent for the third time in the last four outings. The rookie continues to put up impressive stat lines despite not receiving many minutes, so if he is unleashed at some point this season, more double-doubles would figure to be on the way.