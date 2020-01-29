Hawks' John Collins: Pours in 28 in loss
Collins scored a game-high 28 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 loss to the Raptors.
The third-year big was already having a solid night, but it got a lot easier in the second half after Marc Gasol limped to the locker room with a tight hamstring and didn't return. Collins has seven double-doubles through 13 games in January, averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 boards and 1.8 blocks on the month.
