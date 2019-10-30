Hawks' John Collins: Pours in 30 against Heat

Collins scored a game-high 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Heat.

Trae Young exited the game after playing only 11 minutes due to an ankle injury, leaving Collins basically alone to carry the offensive load -- Jabari Parker was the only other Hawk to even score in double digits other than Collins. The third-year big is now averaging 18.3 points, 9.3 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals through four games to begin the season, but with Young expected to miss a couple weeks, the pressure will be on Collins to raise his production further.