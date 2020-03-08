Hawks' John Collins: Probable for Monday
Collins is considered probable for Monday's game against Charlotte due to a bruised right thigh, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Collins suffered a bruised thigh in Saturday night's loss to Memphis, but there's not much reason to believe his status in doubt for Monday night. Collins saw 39 minutes Saturday night, finishing with 27 points and eight rebounds.
