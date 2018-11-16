Hawks' John Collins: Probable for Saturday
Collins (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
After an absence that exceeded one month, Collins is finally in line to make his regular season debut for the Hawks. Collins is coming off an impressive rookie campaign where he averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field, and he should have plenty of opportunities this season to build on that. If deemed healthy enough, Collins will likely be immediately thrust into the starting lineup, which will send rookie Omari Spellman back to a role off the bench.
