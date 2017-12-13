Collins (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins has missed the last six games with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, but after going through a successful G-League rehab stint, he's now been recalled and should be back in the lineup Thursday. With both Dewayne Dedmon (leg) and Mike Muscala (ankle) likely still out, Collins should see a sizable workload right away as long as the shoulder holds up. Look for an official word on his availability following Thursday's morning shootaround.