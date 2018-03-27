Collins (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

Collins has logged 32 and 25 minutes, respectively, over his last two contests after missing a pair of games with an ankle injury previously. He finished Sunday's game specifically with six points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block, and he didn't appear to be dealing with too much discomfort. If all goes as planned, look for Collins to play once again Wednesday and take on his normal starting role at power forward. As long as the ankle holds up, Collins should see as much run as possible over the last few weeks of the season with the Hawks safely eliminated from playoff contention.