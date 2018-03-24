Collins (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with Houston, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.

The ankle kept Collins out of a pair of games earlier in the week, but he returned to play 32 minutes against the Warriors on Friday, so his presence on the injury report is likely precautionary. Nonetheless, the Hawks will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before making a final call.

