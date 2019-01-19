Hawks' John Collins: Probable vs. Celtics

Collins has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Boston, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins was deemed questionable on the initial report, but at this point it looks as though he'll be good to go by the time tip-off rolls around in the evening. The Wake Forest product is putting up 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since January 1.

