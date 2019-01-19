Hawks' John Collins: Probable vs. Celtics
Collins has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Boston, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins was deemed questionable on the initial report, but at this point it looks as though he'll be good to go by the time tip-off rolls around in the evening. The Wake Forest product is putting up 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since January 1.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....