Hawks' John Collins: Probable with ankle soreness

Collins is expected to play Wednesday against the Knicks despite dealing with a sore left ankle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins saw a heavy workload during Monday's double-overtime win over the Hornets with 28 points (12-13 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 boards and two blocks in 46 minutes, and he apparently picked up the ankle issue along the way. The injury shouldn't impact the 22-year-old's availability for Wednesday's matchup, and he figures to take his usual spot in the starting five.