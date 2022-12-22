Collins notched four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to Chicago.

Collins made his second appearance Wednesday following an eight-game absence, but his playing time was limited once again during the narrow loss to the Bulls. He remained consistent on the boards but has been eased into action over the last two games. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Hawks continue to monitor the 25-year-old's workload over the next few matchups.