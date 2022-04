Collins (finger, foot) is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is massive news for the Hawks, as Clint Capela (knee) is out for at least a week and could be out for the whole series. Collins being available would relieve Onyeka Okongwu and Danilo Gallinari from needing to play extremely heavy workloads. Finger and foot injuries have kept Collins out since mid-March. If he manages to return Sunday, he could be on a minutes limit.