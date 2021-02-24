Atlanta head coach Lloyd Pierce said that Collins will be evaluated for concussion symptoms early Wednesday before his status is determined ahead of the Hawks' 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff with the Celtics, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Collins was off to a hot start in Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Cavaliers, racking up 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist through 13 minutes. However, Collins took a hit to the head at some point in the second quarter, resulting in the Hawks shutting him down for the rest of the night while he underwent evaluation for a concussion. The initial results were apparently inconclusive, so Collins will be subject to more tests Wednesday before the Hawks rule on his status. Pierce noted that if Collins is placed into the NBA's concussion protocol, the big man would be sidelined through the All-Star break, so Wednesday's evaluation will have significant implications.