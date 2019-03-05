Hawks' John Collins: Questionable for Wednesday

Collins (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins was held out of his third-straight contest Monday due to flu-like symptoms, and it appears he's still battling through the ailment. If he's unable to return, look for Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len to start in the frontcourt.

