Hawks' John Collins: Questionable for Wednesday
Collins (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins was held out of his third-straight contest Monday due to flu-like symptoms, and it appears he's still battling through the ailment. If he's unable to return, look for Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len to start in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...