Hawks' John Collins: Questionable Monday

Collins (back) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins missed Saturday's game after taking a hard fall Friday night in Boston, but it looks as though he's avoided a serious injury. While there's a chance he could miss another game or two, the Hawks will wait to see how Collins feels at shootaround in the morning.

