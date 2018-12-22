Hawks' John Collins: Questionable Sunday vs. Pistons

Collins is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins rolled his ankle during Friday's game against the Knicks, but was able to finish the game. That said, he's apparently dealing with some pain the day after. If he ends up missing Sunday's contest, Omari Spellman (hip) or Vince Carter could draw the start at power forward.