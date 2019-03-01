Hawks' John Collins: Questionable with flu
Collins is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.
Collins is a surprise addition to the injury report after apparently waking up with flu-like symptoms. Collins is coming off a monster 34-point, eight-rebound performance in Wednesday's win over Minnesota and would be a big loss for the Hawks on Friday night. Expect the second-year stud to be a game-time decision against Chicago.
