Hawks' John Collins: Quiet double-double in victory
Collins finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 victory over Cleveland.
Collins was in foul trouble Saturday which limited him to just 27 minutes of playing time. He still managed to produce a double-double but the lack of defensive numbers is becoming a concern. He has recorded just 10 blocks all season and to make matters worse, just one steal.
