Hawks' John Collins: Quiet in summer league opener
Collins had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT) and six rebounds in Monday's summer league loss to Memphis.
Collins may be a bit overqualified for summer league after a strong rookie season, but he took only seven shots in 22 minutes of action, the second-fewest among the Hawks' starters. Collins added two assists and a steal, but he turned it over twice and committed five personal fouls.
