Hawks' John Collins: Quiet night in loss

Collins totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Magic on Sunday.

Collins snapped a streak of five double-doubles, in which he averaged 24.2 points and 12.4 rebounds. It was an unusually quiet night for Collins, but one that he will likely put in the rearview quickly. The second-year forward from Wake Forest has taken a major step forward in his sophomore NBA season, just fractional numbers from a 20-point, 10-rebound per game season.