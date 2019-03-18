Hawks' John Collins: Quiet night in loss
Collins totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Collins snapped a streak of five double-doubles, in which he averaged 24.2 points and 12.4 rebounds. It was an unusually quiet night for Collins, but one that he will likely put in the rearview quickly. The second-year forward from Wake Forest has taken a major step forward in his sophomore NBA season, just fractional numbers from a 20-point, 10-rebound per game season.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Posts huge double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-double, four blocks in win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Career-high 20 boards in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles in return•
-
Hawks' John Collins: On minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...