Hawks' John Collins: Racks up 30 points in loss

Collins contributed 30 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.

Collins had another strong performance, tying a season high with 30 points. The second-year pro has had a fantastic season on the offensive end, but continues to lag a bit defensively. He's swiped four balls over the past four games, but still has meager averages of 0.5 blocks and 0.2 steals per game on the season. If he can bring those numbers up, Collins can elevate himself to one of the foremost frontcourt fantasy producers in the game.