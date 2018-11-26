Collins finished with 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 124-123 win over the Hornets.

This was the best of Collins' five appearances since returning from the sore ankle that sidelined him for the first month of the campaign. With coach Lloyd Pierce handing Collins 30 minutes in two consecutive outings, it appears the big man is free of any playing-time restrictions coming off the injury. That should provide enough reason for fantasy managers to keep Collins active during the Hawks' three-game week, which kicks off Tuesday in Miami.