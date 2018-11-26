Hawks' John Collins: Records big double-double
Collins finished with 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 124-123 win over the Hornets.
This was the best of Collins' five appearances since returning from the sore ankle that sidelined him for the first month of the campaign. With coach Lloyd Pierce handing Collins 30 minutes in two consecutive outings, it appears the big man is free of any playing-time restrictions coming off the injury. That should provide enough reason for fantasy managers to keep Collins active during the Hawks' three-game week, which kicks off Tuesday in Miami.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Plays 30 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Expected to see slight minutes bump•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Enters starting five•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Strong contributions in loss•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Slated for 18 minutes•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 12 in first action of season•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...