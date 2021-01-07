Collins put up 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal over 32 minutes of Wednesday's 102-94 loss to Charlotte.

Collins led the Hawks in points on the evening, largely due to his both attempting and making more three than he previously had all year. He also registered a season high in rebounds. The 23-year-old is now up to 17.9 points, 7.5 boards, and 1.8 assists on the young campaign.