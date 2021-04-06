General manager Travis Schlenk said that Collins (ankle) was able to put up some shots during Monday's practice, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Schlenk didn't suggest that Collins mixed in with the Hawks' healthy players during drills, so that's a benchmark he'll need to hit in his recovery program from the sprained left ankle before the team gives him the green light to play. He'll remain out for both ends of the Hawks' back-to-back set Tuesday against the Pelicans and Wednesday against the Grizzlies, but Collins isn't expected to miss significant time beyond that. His ongoing absence has allowed Danilo Gallinari and Solomon Hill to pick up additional minutes at power forward.