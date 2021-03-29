Collins posted 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 loss to the Nuggets.

One game after scoring a career-high 38 points against the Warriors, Collins regressed in a big way. Collins is a focal point of the offense and has scored in the double-digits in 16 consecutive games, but he experiences fluctuations in shot volume that definitely affect his bottom line. Still, he usually finds a way to contribute in other categories, which can offset a mediocre night of shooting.