Hawks' John Collins: Returns with double-double
Collins (ankle) submitted 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 boards and one block across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 129-121 loss to the Pacers.
Collins had missed the Hawks' previous game Sunday against the Pistons with the ankle issue, but he was good to go without any restrictions after a lengthier turnaround than usual between contests. The second-year big man now has double-doubles in nine of his last 10 outings, though his dearth of defensive stats -- he's recorded no steals and seven blocks during that span -- and poor free-throw shooting (62.5 percent) have muted some of the impact of that scoring and rebounding production.
