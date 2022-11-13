Collins finished Saturday's 121-109 loss to the 76ers with six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 33 minutes.

Collins was poor in the loss, to put it nicely. After a red-hot start to the season, Collins has struggled of late, reverting back to some of his old form. While it is too early to panic, managers have to be feeling the pinch given he is outside the top 150 over the past week. It is not the time to be selling, so sitting tight is really the only course of action.