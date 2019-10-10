Hawks' John Collins: Rough showing in loss

Collins managed two points (0-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and a block in 23 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta.

Collins had a regrettable performance Wednesday, adding seven turnovers to his already horrendous stat-line. Despite the awful outing, the third-year forward is one of the most promising frontcourt players in the league. He'll have a good chance of improving upon his averages of 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists from a year ago, especially as he and Trae Young continue to build rapport in Young's second year.